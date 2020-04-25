World Asset Management Inc Sells 28,099 Shares of Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC)

World Asset Management Inc lowered its stake in shares of Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) by 30.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,843 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 28,099 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $1,938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Covington Capital Management bought a new position in Truist Financial in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Hudock Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new position in Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank bought a new position in Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. 71.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:TFC traded up $1.19 on Friday, hitting $35.48. The stock had a trading volume of 6,251,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,919,126. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.93 and its 200 day moving average is $48.91. The company has a market cap of $46.12 billion, a PE ratio of 8.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Truist Financial Corporation has a 52 week low of $24.01 and a 52 week high of $56.92.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.33. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 19.60%. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Truist Financial Corporation will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Michael Baron Maguire sold 4,857 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.82, for a total transaction of $266,260.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TFC. Piper Sandler upgraded Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Argus dropped their target price on Truist Financial from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Stephens lowered their price target on Truist Financial from $61.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Cfra lowered their price target on Truist Financial from $56.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott decreased their target price on Truist Financial from $57.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Truist Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.55.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

