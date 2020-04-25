World Asset Management Inc Sells 7,418 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

World Asset Management Inc lowered its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 17.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,346 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 7,418 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $1,843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 56.9% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 317 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. 70.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director John E. Lowe acquired 2,000 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $76.71 per share, for a total transaction of $153,420.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

PSX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Phillips 66 from $110.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen reduced their target price on Phillips 66 from $127.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Phillips 66 from $118.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $110.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.93.

PSX stock traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $60.53. 3,262,395 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,049,283. The company has a market cap of $26.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $56.09 and its 200 day moving average is $93.07. Phillips 66 has a 12-month low of $40.04 and a 12-month high of $119.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $29.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.30 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 2.81%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.87 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

