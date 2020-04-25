Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) to Announce $1.48 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) to report earnings of $1.48 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Bristol-Myers Squibb’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.38 to $1.55. Bristol-Myers Squibb posted earnings per share of $1.10 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will report full-year earnings of $6.10 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.01 to $6.18. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $7.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.12 to $7.40. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Bristol-Myers Squibb.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.34. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 13.15% and a return on equity of 31.85%. The business had revenue of $7.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have commented on BMY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.58.

Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded up $1.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $62.25. 10,460,276 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,411,574. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $137.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.74. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1-year low of $42.48 and a 1-year high of $68.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $56.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.51.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.38%.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP John E. Elicker sold 15,805 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.01, for a total value of $964,263.05. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,579,212.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JCIC Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. grace capital acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Birch Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

