Zacks: Brokerages Expect Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) to Post $4.48 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on Apr 25th, 2020

Analysts expect that Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) will report $4.48 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Vail Resorts’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $7.24 and the lowest is $2.81. Vail Resorts posted earnings per share of $7.12 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 37.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, June 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vail Resorts will report full-year earnings of $3.85 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.39 to $6.98. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $6.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.38 to $7.78. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Vail Resorts.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The company reported $5.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.44 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $924.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $921.06 million. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 18.87% and a net margin of 12.63%. Vail Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.02 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on Vail Resorts from $238.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Vail Resorts from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. TheStreet downgraded Vail Resorts from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on Vail Resorts from $220.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on Vail Resorts from $270.00 to $247.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $225.27.

NYSE MTN traded down $2.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $153.94. 215,597 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 508,471. The business’s 50 day moving average is $157.94 and its 200-day moving average is $218.56. Vail Resorts has a 12-month low of $125.00 and a 12-month high of $255.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.09 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.45.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a $1.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.57%. Vail Resorts’s payout ratio is 93.25%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MTN. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vail Resorts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 48.9% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 98.80% of the company’s stock.

About Vail Resorts

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 11 mountain resorts, including Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, and Beaver Creek resorts in Colorado; Park City resort in Utah; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Whistler Blackcomb in Canada; Stowe Mountain resort in Vermont; and Perisher in Australia, as well as 3 urban ski areas, such as Wilmot Mountain in Wisconsin, Afton Alps in Minnesota, and Mount Brighton in Michigan.

