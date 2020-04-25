Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Shares Bought by Professional Advisory Services Inc.

Professional Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 56,124 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the quarter. Zebra Technologies accounts for 2.4% of Professional Advisory Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Professional Advisory Services Inc. owned about 0.10% of Zebra Technologies worth $10,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,533,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $902,494,000 after acquiring an additional 928,604 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,089,249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $533,678,000 after acquiring an additional 378,107 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 43.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 941,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $240,084,000 after acquiring an additional 284,374 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 796,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $203,581,000 after acquiring an additional 80,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $139,687,000. Institutional investors own 87.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

ZBRA traded up $7.65 during trading on Friday, reaching $208.62. 418,357 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 404,392. The stock has a market cap of $10.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.65 and a beta of 1.61. Zebra Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $150.06 and a fifty-two week high of $260.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $190.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $226.92.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $3.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.65 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 40.21%. Zebra Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.10 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies will post 10.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ZBRA shares. BidaskClub upgraded Zebra Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Zebra Technologies from $275.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. ValuEngine raised Zebra Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised Zebra Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $203.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Zebra Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $262.00 in a research report on Friday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $241.14.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

Zebra (NASDAQ: ZBRA) empowers the front line of business in retail/ecommerce, manufacturing, transportation and logistics, healthcare and other industries to achieve a performance edge. With more than 10,000 partners across 100 countries, they deliver industry-tailored, end-to-end solutions that intelligently connect people, assets and data to help our customers make business-critical decisions. Their market-leading solutions elevate the shopping experience, track and manage inventory as well as improve supply chain efficiency and patient care.

Featured Article: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA).

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.