-$0.01 Earnings Per Share Expected for Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) will announce ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Halozyme Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.02) to ($0.01). Halozyme Therapeutics posted earnings of $0.01 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 200%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Halozyme Therapeutics will report full year earnings of $0.63 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.69. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.21 to $1.65. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Halozyme Therapeutics.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.06). Halozyme Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 33.71% and a negative net margin of 36.86%. The company had revenue of $53.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. Halozyme Therapeutics’s revenue was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HALO. ValuEngine raised shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub raised Halozyme Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 price target (up previously from $27.00) on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.29.

Shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock traded up $1.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $23.42. 1,924,142 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,148,084. The company has a quick ratio of 6.00, a current ratio of 6.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17. Halozyme Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $12.71 and a 1 year high of $23.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.25. The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.84 and a beta of 1.71.

In other news, Director Kenneth J. Kelley acquired 52,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.23 per share, for a total transaction of $748,910.67. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 242,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,450,305.41. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 156.1% in the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,561 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,561 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Partner Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Halozyme Therapeutics Company Profile

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in researching, developing, and commercializing novel oncology therapies in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. Its human enzymes are used to facilitate the delivery of injected drugs and fluids, enhancing the efficacy and the convenience of other drugs or can be used to alter tissue structures for clinical benefit.

