-$0.60 Earnings Per Share Expected for Prothena Co. PLC (NASDAQ:PRTA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Prothena Co. PLC (NASDAQ:PRTA) will post ($0.60) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Prothena’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.57) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.64). Prothena posted earnings per share of ($0.52) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Prothena will report full-year earnings of ($2.24) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.57) to ($2.08). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($2.50) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.66) to ($1.07). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Prothena.

Get Prothena alerts:

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $0.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.20 million. Prothena had a negative net margin of 9,542.63% and a negative return on equity of 26.40%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PRTA shares. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Prothena in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine lowered Prothena from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. BidaskClub raised Prothena from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Nomura Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Prothena in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.25.

PRTA stock traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.95. 282,583 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 244,586. The company has a market cap of $459.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.13 and a beta of 2.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.61. The company has a quick ratio of 21.36, a current ratio of 21.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Prothena has a 52 week low of $6.71 and a 52 week high of $17.63.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Prothena by 85.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,555 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 3,015 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prothena in the fourth quarter valued at $145,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Prothena in the fourth quarter valued at $190,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in Prothena during the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in Prothena by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 16,476 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. 92.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Prothena

Prothena Corporation plc, a clinical-stage neuroscience company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies for life-threatening diseases in the United States. The company is involved in developing PRX002/RG7935 that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathies; and PRX004, a antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis.

Read More: After-Hours Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Prothena (PRTA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Prothena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prothena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.