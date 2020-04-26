-$0.60 Earnings Per Share Expected for Prothena Co. PLC (NASDAQ:PRTA) This Quarter

Posted by on Apr 26th, 2020

Wall Street analysts expect that Prothena Co. PLC (NASDAQ:PRTA) will post ($0.60) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Prothena’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.57) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.64). Prothena posted earnings per share of ($0.52) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Prothena will report full-year earnings of ($2.24) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.57) to ($2.08). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($2.50) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.66) to ($1.07). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Prothena.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $0.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.20 million. Prothena had a negative net margin of 9,542.63% and a negative return on equity of 26.40%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PRTA shares. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Prothena in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine lowered Prothena from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. BidaskClub raised Prothena from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Nomura Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Prothena in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.25.

PRTA stock traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.95. 282,583 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 244,586. The company has a market cap of $459.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.13 and a beta of 2.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.61. The company has a quick ratio of 21.36, a current ratio of 21.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Prothena has a 52 week low of $6.71 and a 52 week high of $17.63.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Prothena by 85.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,555 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 3,015 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prothena in the fourth quarter valued at $145,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Prothena in the fourth quarter valued at $190,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in Prothena during the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in Prothena by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 16,476 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. 92.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Prothena

Prothena Corporation plc, a clinical-stage neuroscience company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies for life-threatening diseases in the United States. The company is involved in developing PRX002/RG7935 that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathies; and PRX004, a antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis.

Read More: After-Hours Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Prothena (PRTA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA)

Receive News & Ratings for Prothena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prothena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit