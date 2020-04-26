$0.67 Earnings Per Share Expected for Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc (NYSE:APAM) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc (NYSE:APAM) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.67 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Artisan Partners Asset Management’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.61 and the highest is $0.73. Artisan Partners Asset Management posted earnings of $0.55 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 21.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Artisan Partners Asset Management will report full-year earnings of $2.42 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.93 to $3.13. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $3.27. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Artisan Partners Asset Management.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The asset manager reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a net margin of 19.59% and a return on equity of 180.34%. The company had revenue of $208.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.35 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on APAM. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $40.00 to $24.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Artisan Partners Asset Management currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.13.

APAM stock traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 325,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 422,754. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Artisan Partners Asset Management has a twelve month low of $17.69 and a twelve month high of $38.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.01, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.86.

In other news, Director Tench Coxe acquired 50,000 shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.02 per share, with a total value of $1,051,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 61,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,295,483.62. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 24.44% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of APAM. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 3,865,000.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 38,651 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $973,000 after acquiring an additional 38,650 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 1.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,059,353 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $29,916,000 after purchasing an additional 13,826 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 23.8% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 38,365 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 7,373 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,975 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 46,781 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. 63.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Company Profile

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

