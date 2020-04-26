$2.61 Earnings Per Share Expected for Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) This Quarter

Posted by on Apr 26th, 2020

Equities research analysts expect that Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) will announce $2.61 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Capital One Financial’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.88 and the lowest is $1.52. Capital One Financial posted earnings of $3.37 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 22.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Capital One Financial will report full year earnings of $5.74 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.36) to $12.00. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $9.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.11 to $13.42. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Capital One Financial.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported ($3.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by ($5.92). The business had revenue of $7.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.34 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 5.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.90 EPS.

Several research firms have commented on COF. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $83.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. UBS Group cut shares of Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $108.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Nomura lowered their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $115.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Capital One Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.39.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Kleber Santos sold 2,263 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.08, for a total transaction of $97,490.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $960,856.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in COF. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in Capital One Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. CNB Bank acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. grew its stake in Capital One Financial by 1,352.4% in the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COF stock traded up $3.54 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $56.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,179,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,123,383. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $24.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $57.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.40. Capital One Financial has a 1-year low of $38.00 and a 1-year high of $107.59.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Further Reading: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Capital One Financial (COF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF)

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit