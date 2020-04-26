$2.61 Earnings Per Share Expected for Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) will announce $2.61 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Capital One Financial’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.88 and the lowest is $1.52. Capital One Financial posted earnings of $3.37 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 22.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Capital One Financial will report full year earnings of $5.74 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.36) to $12.00. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $9.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.11 to $13.42. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Capital One Financial.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported ($3.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by ($5.92). The business had revenue of $7.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.34 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 5.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.90 EPS.

Several research firms have commented on COF. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $83.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. UBS Group cut shares of Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $108.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Nomura lowered their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $115.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Capital One Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.39.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Kleber Santos sold 2,263 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.08, for a total transaction of $97,490.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $960,856.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in COF. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in Capital One Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. CNB Bank acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. grew its stake in Capital One Financial by 1,352.4% in the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COF stock traded up $3.54 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $56.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,179,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,123,383. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $24.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $57.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.40. Capital One Financial has a 1-year low of $38.00 and a 1-year high of $107.59.

Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

