3M Co (NYSE:MMM) Shares Sold by TFG Advisers LLC

TFG Advisers LLC cut its stake in shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 12.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,588 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 216 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MMM. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,335,961 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $412,110,000 after purchasing an additional 469,237 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter worth about $588,000. Cpwm LLC lifted its position in shares of 3M by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 4,110 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in 3M by 2,449.3% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 120,200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $21,206,000 after acquiring an additional 115,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in 3M in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $326,000. 68.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MMM traded up $2.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $147.00. 2,218,159 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,561,155. The stock has a market cap of $83.00 billion, a PE ratio of 18.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $140.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.41. 3M Co has a fifty-two week low of $114.04 and a fifty-two week high of $198.96.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.15). 3M had a return on equity of 51.39% and a net margin of 14.22%. The firm had revenue of $8.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.31 EPS. 3M’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that 3M Co will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other 3M news, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 8,906 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $1,442,772.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,800,624. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael G. Vale sold 6,250 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.17, for a total value of $994,812.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,563,982.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,123 shares of company stock valued at $2,748,744 in the last 90 days. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Gordon Haskett downgraded 3M from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $143.00 target price on shares of 3M in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on 3M from $175.00 to $156.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Langenberg & Company raised 3M to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on 3M from $178.00 to $158.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.93.

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

