AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) Holdings Raised by Trust Co. of Vermont

Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 198,777 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,513 shares during the quarter. AbbVie comprises about 1.4% of Trust Co. of Vermont’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $15,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ABBV. Efficient Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new stake in AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its position in AbbVie by 8,825.0% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Brian L. Durkin bought 2,200 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $68.18 per share, for a total transaction of $149,996.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now owns 15,294 shares in the company, valued at $1,042,744.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Brian L. Durkin bought 3,750 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $68.82 per share, with a total value of $258,075.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now owns 15,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,052,533.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 8,825 shares of company stock valued at $671,852. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:ABBV traded up $1.55 on Friday, hitting $83.59. 6,770,560 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,005,027. AbbVie Inc has a 1 year low of $62.55 and a 1 year high of $97.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $78.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.04. The company has a market cap of $121.15 billion, a PE ratio of 15.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.84.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.68 billion. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 162.54% and a net margin of 23.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.90 EPS. Analysts predict that AbbVie Inc will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.65%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is 52.80%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ABBV. Cowen lifted their price target on AbbVie from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. UBS Group dropped their price target on AbbVie from $106.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised AbbVie from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $79.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Monday, April 20th. ValuEngine cut AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on AbbVie from $96.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AbbVie currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.42.

AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

