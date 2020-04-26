Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Acquired by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 267,112 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,179 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Accenture were worth $43,608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ACN. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter worth about $1,334,072,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Accenture by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,616,727 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $972,144,000 after buying an additional 1,181,132 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Accenture by 8,478.9% during the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,009,731 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $212,671,000 after buying an additional 997,961 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Accenture by 3,501.2% during the fourth quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,020,555 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $214,898,000 after buying an additional 992,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Accenture by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,146,435 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $662,546,000 after buying an additional 676,463 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on ACN. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Accenture from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $227.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Accenture from $240.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $228.00 price target on shares of Accenture in a report on Monday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.38.

Shares of Accenture stock traded up $2.56 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $175.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,121,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,842,573. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $165.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $191.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. Accenture Plc has a one year low of $137.15 and a one year high of $216.39. The stock has a market cap of $109.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.05.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 19th. The information technology services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.19. Accenture had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 32.87%. The business had revenue of $11.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Accenture Plc will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. Accenture’s payout ratio is 43.48%.

In other Accenture news, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 3,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.40, for a total transaction of $740,745.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 1,251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $218,925.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,406,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 24,208 shares of company stock worth $4,768,291. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

