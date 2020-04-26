Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Bought by Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,555 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ACN. Financial Advisors Network Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 7,681 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,388 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,141 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. CLS Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 8,950 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,885,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,430 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $933,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. 75.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 3,504 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.40, for a total transaction of $740,745.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider James O. Etheredge sold 1,274 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.31, for a total value of $269,208.94. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,860,714.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,208 shares of company stock valued at $4,768,291. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ACN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America downgraded Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Accenture from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Accenture in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $215.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded Accenture from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $215.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Accenture from $200.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $209.38.

Shares of ACN traded up $2.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $175.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,121,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,842,573. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $165.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $191.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.05. Accenture Plc has a 1-year low of $137.15 and a 1-year high of $216.39.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 19th. The information technology services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $11.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.10 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 32.87% and a net margin of 11.13%. Accenture’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Accenture Plc will post 7.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.48%.

About Accenture

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

