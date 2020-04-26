Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYYF) Receives Buy Rating from Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group restated their buy rating on shares of Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYYF) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Guggenheim lowered shares of Adyen from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a buy rating on shares of Adyen in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Adyen in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Adyen to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy.

OTCMKTS:ADYYF opened at $918.00 on Wednesday. Adyen has a 1-year low of $620.00 and a 1-year high of $984.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $851.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $817.52.

Adyen N.V. operates as technology company in the Netherlands, Brazil, Singapore, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, South Korea, Hong Kong, Mexico, China, New Zealand, Malaysia, India, Japan, and the United States. The company offers Adyen platform that integrates gateway, risk management, processing, acquiring, and settlement of payments for directly connecting merchants to Visa, Mastercard, and other payment methods, as well as sales channels, including its merchants' online, mobile, and point-of-sale channels.

