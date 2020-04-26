AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Stake Cut by Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 24.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,288 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in AFLAC were worth $136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AFL. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new stake in shares of AFLAC during the 3rd quarter worth about $15,209,000. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in AFLAC by 2.1% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 617,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,300,000 after buying an additional 12,404 shares during the period. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AFLAC in the third quarter worth $363,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in AFLAC in the third quarter worth $1,954,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of AFLAC by 8.5% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 662,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,650,000 after purchasing an additional 51,653 shares in the last quarter. 70.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AFL stock traded up $1.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $36.29. The company had a trading volume of 3,482,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,136,672. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. AFLAC Incorporated has a one year low of $23.07 and a one year high of $57.18. The company has a market capitalization of $25.32 billion, a PE ratio of 8.21, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.94.

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.01. AFLAC had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 14.81%. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that AFLAC Incorporated will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on AFLAC from $54.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. TheStreet lowered AFLAC from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. ValuEngine raised AFLAC from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on AFLAC from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised AFLAC from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AFLAC presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.62.

In other news, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 16,530 shares of AFLAC stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total transaction of $856,419.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 115,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,984,987.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Frederick John Crawford acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.69 per share, for a total transaction of $717,250.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 247,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,110,185.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

