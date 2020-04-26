Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Purchased by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 39.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,024 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Air Products & Chemicals were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth $915,811,000. FMR LLC grew its position in Air Products & Chemicals by 80.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,517,017 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $826,464,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566,854 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Air Products & Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth about $125,937,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,451,189 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $341,015,000 after purchasing an additional 336,940 shares during the period. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals in the 4th quarter worth about $76,067,000. Institutional investors own 83.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on APD shares. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $234.00 target price (down previously from $276.00) on shares of Air Products & Chemicals in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $280.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Air Products & Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $227.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised Air Products & Chemicals to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $247.17.

APD traded up $5.51 on Friday, reaching $216.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 811,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,394,462. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $167.43 and a 1 year high of $257.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $206.20 and its 200 day moving average is $225.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The stock has a market cap of $46.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.84.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.02). Air Products & Chemicals had a net margin of 21.66% and a return on equity of 16.36%. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Edward L. Monser acquired 200 shares of Air Products & Chemicals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $237.60 per share, for a total transaction of $47,520.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Air Products & Chemicals Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

