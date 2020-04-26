Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Allegion had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 69.68%. The business had revenue of $674.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $653.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of ALLE stock opened at $96.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $97.71 and its 200-day moving average is $115.41. The stock has a market cap of $8.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.24, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.30. Allegion has a 52-week low of $77.37 and a 52-week high of $139.24.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Allegion’s payout ratio is 26.18%.

ALLE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Imperial Capital boosted their price target on shares of Allegion from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Allegion from $124.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Allegion from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Allegion from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Allegion from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.13.

Allegion announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 6th that permits the company to repurchase $800.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the scientific and technical instruments company to purchase up to 6.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CAO Douglas P. Ranck sold 3,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.97, for a total value of $472,244.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $328,226.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David D. Petratis sold 42,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.69, for a total transaction of $5,528,814.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 293,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,088,656.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Allegion

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers and controls; doors and door systems; electronic security products; electronic, biometric and mobile access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; and other accessories.

