Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) is Tufton Capital Management’s 6th Largest Position

Tufton Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,014 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 3.0% of Tufton Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Tufton Capital Management’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $11,644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 30 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 32 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. 33.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on GOOG. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,450.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Nomura Securities increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,560.00 to $1,680.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,540.86.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG traded up $3.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1,279.31. The company had a trading volume of 1,634,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,097,622. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,190.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,317.39. The stock has a market cap of $877.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.01, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.04. Alphabet Inc has a 52-week low of $1,013.54 and a 52-week high of $1,532.11.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The company had revenue of $46.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.87 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $10.95 EPS. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 45.14 EPS for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 31 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,459.40, for a total transaction of $45,241.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 60 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,457.16, for a total transaction of $87,429.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 388 shares in the company, valued at $565,378.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,820,434 shares of company stock worth $119,224,927 over the last three months. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Featured Story: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.