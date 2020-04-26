Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Tompkins Financial Corp

Tompkins Financial Corp lessened its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,884 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 85 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. increased its position in Amazon.com by 142.9% during the 1st quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 17 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 533.3% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 19 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Birch Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. 56.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $2,500.00 price target (up previously from $2,300.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2,250.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Aegis upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,100.00 to $2,525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,250.00 to $2,650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,390.45.

In other news, Director Indra K. Nooyi bought 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1,930.41 per share, for a total transaction of $193,041.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $679,504.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 364,684 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,036.42, for a total transaction of $742,649,791.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,001,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,077,978,456.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 725,314 shares of company stock worth $1,483,425,513 in the last quarter. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amazon.com stock traded up $10.77 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2,410.22. 3,798,745 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,619,780. The company has a market cap of $1,196.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,996.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,890.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.10. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,626.03 and a 52 week high of $2,461.00.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $2.49. The business had revenue of $87.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.09 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 21.07%. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.04 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 27.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

