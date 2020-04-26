Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE) Shares Sold by Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE) by 21.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,040 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 290 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ameren were worth $76,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ameren by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Ameren by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 6,110 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Ameren by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 73,655 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,657,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund lifted its position in Ameren by 62.5% during the first quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 5,804 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 2,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in Ameren by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,573 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. 74.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AEE stock traded down $0.55 during trading on Friday, hitting $73.64. 1,460,276 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,716,371. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Ameren Corp has a 52 week low of $58.74 and a 52 week high of $87.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $74.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.34.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Ameren had a net margin of 14.01% and a return on equity of 10.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ameren Corp will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.495 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 10th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. Ameren’s payout ratio is presently 59.10%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AEE shares. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of Ameren from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI raised shares of Ameren from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $87.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Ameren from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Ameren from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Ameren in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.09.

Ameren Corporation operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

