American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL) Shares Purchased by Regal Wealth Group Inc.

Regal Wealth Group Inc. boosted its holdings in American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL) by 178.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,503 shares of the airline’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,603 shares during the period. Regal Wealth Group Inc.’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AAL. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in American Airlines Group during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in American Airlines Group by 1,152.3% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,154 shares of the airline’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,982 shares in the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in American Airlines Group during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in American Airlines Group by 189.6% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,370 shares of the airline’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in American Airlines Group during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAL stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.31. 66,854,629 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,950,496. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 2.04. American Airlines Group Inc has a 12-month low of $9.09 and a 12-month high of $34.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.16, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.45.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The airline reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.15. The company had revenue of $11.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.32 billion. American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 1,414.94% and a net margin of 3.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that American Airlines Group Inc will post -12.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on AAL shares. Raymond James upgraded American Airlines Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine cut American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays cut American Airlines Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Cowen reduced their price objective on American Airlines Group from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI cut American Airlines Group from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.56.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. It provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a mainline fleet of 956 aircraft. It serves 350 destinations in approximately 50 countries, principally from its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, London Heathrow, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC The company was formerly known as AMR Corporation and changed its name to American Airlines Group Inc in December 2013.

