American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) Upgraded to “Buy” by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on APEI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Public Education from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Barrington Research reiterated a hold rating on shares of American Public Education in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of American Public Education from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $27.67.

American Public Education stock opened at $22.91 on Wednesday. American Public Education has a 12-month low of $18.47 and a 12-month high of $34.23. The stock has a market cap of $346.01 million, a P/E ratio of 36.37 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.38. The company has a current ratio of 4.92, a quick ratio of 4.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37. American Public Education had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 5.73%. The firm had revenue of $74.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.79 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. American Public Education’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that American Public Education will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of American Public Education during the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of American Public Education in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Public Education in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Public Education by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Public Education in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education. The company operates through two segments, American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. It offers 108 degree programs and 109 certificate programs in various fields of study, including business administration, health science, technology, criminal justice, education, and liberal arts, as well as national security, military studies, intelligence, and homeland security.

