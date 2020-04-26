Analysts Anticipate Model N Inc (NYSE:MODN) to Announce $0.02 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that Model N Inc (NYSE:MODN) will post earnings per share of $0.02 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Model N’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.04. Model N reported earnings per share of $0.01 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 100%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Model N will report full year earnings of $0.29 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.23 to $0.32. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.28 to $0.41. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Model N.

Model N (NYSE:MODN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The software maker reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.23. Model N had a negative return on equity of 25.25% and a negative net margin of 12.15%. The firm had revenue of $38.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have commented on MODN shares. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Model N from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Model N in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research started coverage on Model N in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Model N from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Model N from $37.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.88.

In related news, CFO David Barter sold 2,377 shares of Model N stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.03, for a total transaction of $78,512.31. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 215,990 shares in the company, valued at $7,134,149.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jason Blessing sold 7,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.03, for a total value of $257,237.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 469,482 shares in the company, valued at $15,506,990.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,164 shares of company stock worth $384,936 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MODN. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Model N during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Model N in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Model N in the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Model N in the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Gagnon Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Model N in the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. 83.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Model N stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $25.66. 112,616 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 250,618. Model N has a 12-month low of $15.00 and a 12-month high of $35.84. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

About Model N

Model N, Inc provides revenue management cloud solutions for the life sciences and technology companies. The company's cloud-based revenue management solutions include Revenue Cloud for Pharma, Revenue Cloud for Med Tech, and Revenue Cloud for Semiconductors and High Tech Manufacturing. It develops software applications, such as managed care and government pricing for life science companies; and channel incentives for technology companies.

