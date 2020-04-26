Analysts Set $9.50 Target Price for Harvest Capital Credit Corp (NASDAQ:HCAP)

Harvest Capital Credit Corp (NASDAQ:HCAP) has been given a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating.

Analysts have set a 1-year consensus target price of $9.50 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.17 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Harvest Capital Credit an industry rank of 218 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Harvest Capital Credit from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. TheStreet downgraded Harvest Capital Credit from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Harvest Capital Credit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

In related news, CEO Joseph A. Jolson bought 13,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.35 per share, for a total transaction of $56,854.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Joseph A. Jolson purchased 18,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.72 per share, for a total transaction of $50,567.52. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 74,999 shares of company stock worth $290,728. Insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Harvest Capital Credit stock. Gables Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Harvest Capital Credit Corp (NASDAQ:HCAP) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 194,616 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,384 shares during the quarter. Harvest Capital Credit accounts for approximately 1.1% of Gables Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Gables Capital Management Inc. owned 3.28% of Harvest Capital Credit worth $1,710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.02% of the company’s stock.

HCAP traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.26. 7,950 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,785. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.77 and its 200 day moving average is $8.00. Harvest Capital Credit has a 52 week low of $2.66 and a 52 week high of $10.73. The company has a quick ratio of 15.63, a current ratio of 15.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.69 million, a PE ratio of -21.30 and a beta of 1.13.

Harvest Capital Credit (NASDAQ:HCAP) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 13th. The investment management company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19. The company had revenue of $3.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 million. Harvest Capital Credit had a negative net margin of 9.52% and a positive return on equity of 5.40%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Harvest Capital Credit will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 22.54%.

Harvest Capital Credit Corporation is a business development company providing structured credit to small businesses and specializing in leveraged buyouts, add-on acquisitions, recapitalizations, growth financings and debt refinancing investments. It prefers to invest in North America-based companies.

