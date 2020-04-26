Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) Shares Sold by Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC reduced its stake in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 10.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 927 shares of the company’s stock after selling 107 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Anthem were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sonora Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Anthem during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Anthem during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Anthem during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. TFG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Anthem during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Anthem during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.41% of the company’s stock.

In other Anthem news, CEO Gail Boudreaux purchased 7,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $266.65 per share, for a total transaction of $2,026,540.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,556 shares in the company, valued at $6,547,857.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gloria M. Mccarthy sold 16,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $4,558,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,366,730. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ANTM shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Anthem from $291.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $319.00 price objective on shares of Anthem in a research report on Sunday, April 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of Anthem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Anthem from $345.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Anthem from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $317.00.

Shares of Anthem stock traded up $2.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $264.12. The company had a trading volume of 1,390,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,011,388. The company’s 50-day moving average is $241.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $272.24. Anthem Inc has a twelve month low of $171.03 and a twelve month high of $312.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The company has a market cap of $65.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.83.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.90 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $27.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.06 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 16.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.44 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Anthem Inc will post 21.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. This is a boost from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.55%.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

