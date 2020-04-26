Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is VeraBank N.A.’s 2nd Largest Position

VeraBank N.A. boosted its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 4.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,985 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up approximately 4.2% of VeraBank N.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. VeraBank N.A.’s holdings in Apple were worth $4,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Orgel Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Apple by 2.6% in the third quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,588 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Apple in the third quarter valued at about $466,000. Colony Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 0.3% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 171,946 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $38,511,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 4.1% in the third quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 8,002 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,692,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. Finally, UMA Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Apple in the third quarter worth about $3,203,000. Institutional investors own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AAPL shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Apple from $290.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Cascend Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price (down previously from $375.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Apple from $150.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Nomura Securities lifted their target price on Apple from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $287.95.

Shares of AAPL stock traded up $7.94 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $282.97. 31,274,973 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,491,844. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $263.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $276.70. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $170.27 and a 1-year high of $327.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market cap of $1,203.39 billion, a PE ratio of 22.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.17.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. Apple had a return on equity of 60.19% and a net margin of 21.49%. The firm had revenue of $91.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 41,062 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.44, for a total transaction of $10,858,435.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,301,515.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total value of $434,573.19. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,134,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $345,077,266.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 92,690 shares of company stock valued at $23,812,159 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

