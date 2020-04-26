AptarGroup, Inc. (ATR) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 28th

AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 15th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 29th will be given a dividend of 0.36 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 28th.

AptarGroup has raised its dividend payment by an average of 4.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 7 consecutive years. AptarGroup has a dividend payout ratio of 38.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect AptarGroup to earn $4.10 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.1%.

NYSE ATR opened at $104.12 on Friday. AptarGroup has a 1 year low of $79.84 and a 1 year high of $126.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a PE ratio of 28.45, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.29.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. AptarGroup had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 16.92%. The business had revenue of $671.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $678.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that AptarGroup will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

ATR has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of AptarGroup in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $124.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of AptarGroup from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $116.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.17.

AptarGroup Company Profile

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Beauty + Home, Pharma, and Food + Beverage.

