Arch Coal (NYSE:ARCH) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Arch Coal (NYSE:ARCH) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The energy company reported ($1.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.12) by ($0.55), RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $405.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $396.50 million. Arch Coal had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 15.25%. The firm’s revenue was down 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.91 EPS.

Shares of ARCH stock opened at $23.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $393.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.38 and a 200 day moving average of $60.34. Arch Coal has a 1 year low of $23.03 and a 1 year high of $100.65.

Get Arch Coal alerts:

ARCH has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine cut Arch Coal from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Arch Coal from $79.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Arch Coal from $79.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Benchmark lowered their price objective on Arch Coal from $75.00 to $48.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, TheStreet cut Arch Coal from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.57.

Arch Coal, Inc produces and sells thermal and metallurgical coal from surface and underground mines. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated nine active mines. It also owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases approximately 28,292 acres of coal land in Ohio; 1,060 acres of coal land in Maryland; 10,195 acres of coal land in Virginia; 359,122 acres of coal land in West Virginia; 81,868 acres of coal land in Wyoming; 268,802 acres of coal land in Illinois; 33,527 acres of coal land in Kentucky; 9,840 acres of coal land in Montana; 21,802 acres of coal land in New Mexico; 358 acres of coal land in Pennsylvania; and 19,146 acres of coal land in Colorado, as well as owned or controlled through long-term leases smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

Read More: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Coal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Coal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.