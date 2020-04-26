Ardor Hits Market Capitalization of $36.65 Million (ARDR)

Ardor (CURRENCY:ARDR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 26th. One Ardor coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0367 or 0.00000482 BTC on major exchanges including Bittrex, Poloniex, OKEx and Binance. In the last week, Ardor has traded 4.3% higher against the dollar. Ardor has a total market cap of $36.65 million and approximately $2.09 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ontology (ONT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00006420 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00008572 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002124 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000011 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001461 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Nullex (NLX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00001978 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0307 or 0.00000404 BTC.

About Ardor

Ardor uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 13th, 2016. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. The Reddit community for Ardor is /r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ardor’s official message board is nxtforum.org . Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ArdorPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ardor’s official website is www.ardorplatform.org

Ardor Coin Trading

Ardor can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Poloniex, Bittrex, Binance, HitBTC, Upbit, OKEx, LiteBit.eu and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ardor should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ardor using one of the exchanges listed above.

