Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ARWR) COO Sells $940,600.00 in Stock

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ARWR) COO Bruce D. Given sold 23,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $940,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 862,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,511,720. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

ARWR stock opened at $38.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.38 and a beta of 1.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.61. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc has a one year low of $17.30 and a one year high of $73.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 6.89 and a current ratio of 6.89.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.07). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 32.56% and a return on equity of 18.21%. The company had revenue of $29.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.63 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 1,650.0% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $116,000. 64.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ARWR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink raised shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $77.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.75.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline include ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3 to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-ENaC to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; and ARO-HIF2 for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

