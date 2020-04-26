Axa SA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Axa SA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company.

AXAHY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank upgraded AXA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered AXA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of AXA in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. ValuEngine lowered AXA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of AXA in a research report on Friday, March 6th.

AXAHY stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $15.86. 158,013 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 416,638. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.53. AXA has a one year low of $12.72 and a one year high of $28.49. The company has a market cap of $38.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.29.

AXA Company Profile

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and asset management services worldwide. It operates in seven segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, the United States, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings. The company offers a range of insurance products, including life and savings, property and casualty, and health.

