Bank of America Begins Coverage on Sabre Insurance Group (LON:N91)

Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Sabre Insurance Group (LON:N91) in a research note published on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a GBX 175 ($2.30) price objective on the stock.

LON N91 opened at GBX 157.40 ($2.07) on Wednesday. Sabre Insurance Group has a 12 month low of GBX 120.80 ($1.59) and a 12 month high of GBX 197.90 ($2.60).

Get Sabre Insurance Group alerts:

In other Sabre Insurance Group news, insider Kim Mary McFarland bought 1,100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 166 ($2.18) per share, with a total value of £1,826,000 ($2,401,999.47). Also, insider Hendrik du Toit bought 175,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 160 ($2.10) per share, with a total value of £280,833.60 ($369,420.68). Over the last three months, insiders acquired 1,310,610 shares of company stock valued at $215,946,710.

Ninety One Group operates as an independent global asset manager. It serves private and public sector pension funds, sovereign wealth funds, insurers, corporates, foundations, and central banks, as well as large retail groups, wealth managers, private banks, and intermediaries. The company was founded in 1991 and is based in Cape Town, South Africa.

Read More: How to identify percentage decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Sabre Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabre Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.