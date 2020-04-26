Bank of America Initiates Coverage on Dynatrace (NYSE:DT)

Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, 24/7 WallStreet reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Monday, April 6th. They issued a neutral rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets reissued a positive rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Dynatrace from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Dynatrace presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $29.47.

NYSE:DT opened at $28.55 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Dynatrace has a 52-week low of $17.05 and a 52-week high of $37.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.49.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $143.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.59 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Dynatrace will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Kevin C. Burns sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.58, for a total value of $3,558,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,565,520. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Siclen John Van sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.59, for a total value of $1,957,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,817,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,687,209.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 848,407 shares of company stock valued at $26,105,690.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DT. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Dynatrace in the 3rd quarter worth about $6,266,000. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dynatrace in the 4th quarter worth about $2,835,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Dynatrace by 681.3% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 108,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,755,000 after acquiring an additional 94,956 shares in the last quarter. Karani Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dynatrace in the 4th quarter worth about $1,045,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Dynatrace during the 4th quarter worth about $1,743,000. 90.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dynatrace Company Profile

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for the enterprise cloud applications. It offers Dynatrace, a platform for running an enterprise cloud. The company's products include AppMon, Classic Real User Monitoring, Network Application Monitoring, and Synthetic Classic. Its platform allows its customers to modernize and automate IT operations, develop and release software, and enhance user experiences.

