Bank of Commerce Holdings (NASDAQ:BOCH) EVP Acquires $13,800.00 in Stock

Bank of Commerce Holdings (NASDAQ:BOCH) EVP Robert H. Muttera purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.90 per share, with a total value of $13,800.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 116,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $801,490.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ BOCH opened at $7.35 on Friday. Bank of Commerce Holdings has a 52-week low of $5.68 and a 52-week high of $12.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.35. The stock has a market cap of $122.95 million, a P/E ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 0.89.

Get Bank of Commerce alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.10%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BOCH. Karani Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Commerce during the fourth quarter worth $116,000. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Commerce during the fourth quarter worth $153,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Bank of Commerce by 101.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 8,877 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Bank of Commerce by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 18,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 3,056 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Bank of Commerce by 86.7% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 19,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 8,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.92% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on BOCH shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Bank of Commerce from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

About Bank of Commerce

Bank of Commerce Holdings operates as the bank holding company for Redding Bank of Commerce that provides a range of financial services and products for retail customers and small to medium-sized businesses in California. Its deposit products include checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Story: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.