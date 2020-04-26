BBA AVIATION PL/ADR (OTCMKTS:BBAVY) Downgraded to Neutral at Citigroup

Citigroup lowered shares of BBA AVIATION PL/ADR (OTCMKTS:BBAVY) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

BBAVY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of BBA AVIATION PL/ADR in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BBA AVIATION PL/ADR from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.00.

Shares of BBAVY stock opened at $8.57 on Wednesday. BBA AVIATION PL/ADR has a 1-year low of $6.15 and a 1-year high of $20.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.40.

BBA Aviation plc provides aviation support and aftermarket services to the business and general aviation (B&GA) markets in the United Kingdom, Mainland Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through Signature and Ontic segments. The company operates Signature Flight Support, a fixed base operation network that offers service support for B&GA travel, including fueling, ground handling, passenger and pilot services, and amenities; hangarage for overnight parking and home based aircraft storage; technical support, line and heavy maintenance, inspection, and aircraft on ground (AoG) services through Signature TECHNICAir; Signature ELITE class that provides Signature service and accommodation to commercial travelers; and aircraft management and charter services through Gama Aviation Signature Aircraft Management for passengers, operators, and pilots of the B&GA fleet.

