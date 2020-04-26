Biglari (NYSE:BH) and Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) Head-To-Head Survey

Biglari (NYSE:BH) and Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

83.5% of Yum China shares are held by institutional investors. 57.6% of Biglari shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Yum China shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Biglari and Yum China’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Biglari 6.78% 7.56% 3.97% Yum China 8.12% 22.96% 10.51%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Biglari and Yum China’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Biglari $668.84 million 0.20 $45.38 million N/A N/A Yum China $8.78 billion 1.88 $713.00 million $1.88 23.38

Yum China has higher revenue and earnings than Biglari.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Biglari and Yum China, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Biglari 0 0 0 0 N/A Yum China 0 2 4 0 2.67

Yum China has a consensus target price of $50.43, indicating a potential upside of 14.74%. Given Yum China’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Yum China is more favorable than Biglari.

Summary

Yum China beats Biglari on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Biglari

Biglari Holdings Inc., through its subsidiaries, primarily operates and franchises restaurants in the United States. The company owns, operates, and franchises restaurants under the Steak n Shake and Western Sizzlin names. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 413 Steak n Shake company-operated restaurants and 213 franchised units; and 4 Western Sizzlin company-operated restaurants and 55 franchised units. The company also engages in underwriting commercial trucking insurance, and selling physical damage and non-trucking liability insurance to truckers. In addition, it publishes and sells magazines, and related publishing products under the MAXIM and Maxim brand name; and licenses media products and services, as well as is involved in the investment activities. The company was formerly known as The Steak n Shake Company and changed its name to Biglari Holdings Inc. in April 2010. Biglari Holdings Inc. was founded in 1934 and is based in San Antonio, Texas.

About Yum China

Yum China Holdings, Inc. owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates in two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, East Dawning, Little Sheep, and COFFii & JOY brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, and coffee categories. The company also provides online food delivery services. As of December 31, 2018, it operated approximately 5,900 KFC restaurants; 2,200 Pizza Hut restaurants; 280 Little Sheep units; 14 East Dawning restaurants; 4 Taco Bell restaurants; and 13 COFFii & JOY units. Yum China Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

