Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $12.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Brigham Minerals Inc. is a mineral acquisition company. It is focused on acquiring oil and gas mineral rights in unconventional, shale plays throughout the United States – including the Delaware and Midland Basins in Texas, the SCOOP and STACK plays in Oklahoma, the DJ Basin in Colorado and Wyoming, as well as the Bakken and Three Forks plays in North Dakota. Brigham Minerals Inc. is based in Austin, Texas. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on MNRL. Tudor Pickering started coverage on shares of Brigham Minerals in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a buy rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Brigham Minerals in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Brigham Minerals from $17.00 to $11.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Brigham Minerals from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and cut their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Brigham Minerals from $23.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $20.64.

Shares of NYSE:MNRL traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.32. The stock had a trading volume of 757,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 468,892. The company has a market cap of $624.62 million and a PE ratio of 19.86. Brigham Minerals has a 12-month low of $5.86 and a 12-month high of $23.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.82 and its 200-day moving average is $16.58.

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $33.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.67 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Brigham Minerals will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Harold D. Carter bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.03 per share, for a total transaction of $48,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Ben M. Brigham bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.83 per share, for a total transaction of $98,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 28,375 shares of company stock worth $246,060.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Brigham Minerals in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Brigham Minerals in the 1st quarter valued at $97,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Brigham Minerals by 153,300.0% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 4,599 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Brigham Minerals by 624.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 4,237 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Brigham Minerals by 159.0% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 3,327 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.53% of the company’s stock.

About Brigham Minerals

Brigham Minerals, Inc owns and operates a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the continental United States. The company primarily holds mineral and royalty interests in the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico; the SCOOP/STACK plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

