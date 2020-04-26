Brokerages Expect Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.07 Billion

Analysts expect Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) to post $6.07 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for Netflix’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $6.05 billion to $6.12 billion. Netflix reported sales of $4.92 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 23.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Netflix will report full year sales of $24.66 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $24.40 billion to $25.29 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $29.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $27.12 billion to $32.82 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Netflix.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The Internet television network reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 30.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NFLX. Pivotal Research upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $490.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $367.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Raymond James lowered shares of Netflix from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $415.00 to $480.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Nomura Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $330.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Nomura upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Netflix has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $427.62.

In related news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 77,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $388.26, for a total transaction of $30,197,698.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 77,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,197,698.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anne M. Sweeney sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.88, for a total transaction of $655,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,071.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 197,784 shares of company stock worth $77,902,201. Insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Evanson Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Netflix during the first quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Clarius Group LLC grew its stake in Netflix by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 8,033 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,016,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Netflix by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 444 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in Netflix by 147.5% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 9,436 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,558,000 after buying an additional 5,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segment Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Netflix by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,120 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $796,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NFLX stock traded down $1.71 on Thursday, reaching $424.99. The stock had a trading volume of 8,636,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,420,126. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $369.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $334.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.03. Netflix has a 12 month low of $252.28 and a 12 month high of $449.52.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

