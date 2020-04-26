BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Sell

BidaskClub upgraded shares of BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

DOOO has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut BRP from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price target for the company from $72.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, March 23rd. TD Securities downgraded shares of BRP from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of BRP in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of BRP in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Northcoast Research downgraded shares of BRP from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $45.14.

Get BRP alerts:

NASDAQ:DOOO traded up $2.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.19. 186,163 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 134,136. BRP has a one year low of $12.97 and a one year high of $56.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.35.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DOOO. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of BRP by 700.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 655,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,178,000 after acquiring an additional 573,296 shares in the last quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware purchased a new position in shares of BRP during the 4th quarter valued at $783,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of BRP during the 4th quarter valued at $1,212,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of BRP during the 4th quarter valued at $7,259,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of BRP by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 82,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,740,000 after acquiring an additional 7,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.12% of the company’s stock.

BRP Company Profile

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersport vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products consisting of snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and propulsion systems comprising engines for outboard and jet boats, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

Read More: What are convertible shares?



Receive News & Ratings for BRP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.