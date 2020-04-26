Bytecoin Price Reaches $0.0002 on Major Exchanges (BCN)

Bytecoin (CURRENCY:BCN) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 26th. During the last week, Bytecoin has traded down 6.2% against the US dollar. Bytecoin has a market capitalization of $43.95 million and approximately $39,380.00 worth of Bytecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bytecoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Poloniex, Crex24, cfinex and OKEx.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $60.76 or 0.00798939 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00006180 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002864 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001944 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0839 or 0.00001103 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000060 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 24% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000025 BTC.

About Bytecoin

BCN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 5th, 2012. Bytecoin’s total supply is 184,066,828,814 coins. Bytecoin’s official Twitter account is @Bytecoin_BCN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Bytecoin is bytecointalk.org . The Reddit community for Bytecoin is /r/BytecoinBCN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bytecoin is bytecoin.org

Bytecoin Coin Trading

Bytecoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: cfinex, Cryptohub, Poloniex, HitBTC, OKEx, Stocks.Exchange, Binance, Coindeal, Crex24 and TradeOgre. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bytecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bytecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

