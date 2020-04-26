Carolina Financial (NASDAQ:CARO) Upgraded to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Carolina Financial (NASDAQ:CARO) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut Carolina Financial from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Carolina Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine cut Carolina Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded Carolina Financial from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $31.65 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Carolina Financial presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $38.93.

Get Carolina Financial alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CARO opened at $29.36 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Carolina Financial has a 52-week low of $20.72 and a 52-week high of $43.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.34. The company has a market capitalization of $729.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 1.25.

Carolina Financial (NASDAQ:CARO) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $48.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.13 million. Carolina Financial had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 27.98%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Carolina Financial will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. Carolina Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.61%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CARO. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Carolina Financial by 1.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 456,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,257,000 after purchasing an additional 6,492 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc lifted its stake in Carolina Financial by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 12,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in Carolina Financial during the fourth quarter worth $324,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Carolina Financial during the fourth quarter worth $3,288,000. Finally, First National Bank of Omaha increased its position in Carolina Financial by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 30,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,313,000 after buying an additional 927 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.88% of the company’s stock.

Carolina Financial Company Profile

Carolina Financial Corporation operates as a holding company for CresCom Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking financial services in South Carolina and North Carolina. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Mortgage Banking, and Other. It offers noninterest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing demand and savings accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for Carolina Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carolina Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.