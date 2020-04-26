Ccore (CCO) Reaches One Day Volume of $5.00

Ccore (CURRENCY:CCO) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 26th. One Ccore token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0052 or 0.00000068 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and Mercatox. Ccore has a total market cap of $8,776.93 and $5.00 worth of Ccore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Ccore has traded 8.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002566 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013206 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $195.34 or 0.02568416 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.25 or 0.00213623 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00060822 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00049289 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000823 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Ccore Profile

Ccore was first traded on November 28th, 2017. Ccore’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,699,999 tokens. The official website for Ccore is ccore.io . Ccore’s official Twitter account is @ccore_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Ccore

Ccore can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ccore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ccore should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ccore using one of the exchanges listed above.

