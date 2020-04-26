Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Holdings Raised by Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 13.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,290 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in Church & Dwight in the 4th quarter worth about $17,134,010,000. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Church & Dwight by 69.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,492,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,075,000 after acquiring an additional 5,549,960 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Church & Dwight by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,361,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,005,302,000 after acquiring an additional 124,560 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Church & Dwight by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,981,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,622,000 after acquiring an additional 77,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Church & Dwight by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,940,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,852,000 after acquiring an additional 485,983 shares in the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Church & Dwight from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.38.

Shares of NYSE CHD traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $71.35. 1,047,652 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,514,064. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $17.37 billion, a PE ratio of 28.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $68.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.84. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.98 and a fifty-two week high of $80.99.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 24.16% and a net margin of 14.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Church & Dwight news, VP Judy A. Zagorski sold 31,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total value of $2,334,537.52. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,214.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

