Citigroup Cuts ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Price Target to $365.00

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) had its price objective trimmed by Citigroup from $384.00 to $365.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

NOW has been the subject of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a buy rating and issued a $380.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Co raised ServiceNow from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $330.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on ServiceNow from $385.00 to $330.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird downgraded ServiceNow from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $300.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on ServiceNow from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ServiceNow presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $343.18.

NYSE NOW traded up $5.63 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $302.94. The stock had a trading volume of 1,351,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,392,316. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $283.96 and its 200 day moving average is $288.51. ServiceNow has a twelve month low of $213.99 and a twelve month high of $362.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.56, a PEG ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 1.29.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The information technology services provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.09. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 18.11%. The firm had revenue of $951.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $940.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ServiceNow will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 26,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.56, for a total transaction of $7,112,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $331,828.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 2,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.00, for a total value of $1,009,616.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 42,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,980,124. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 120,541 shares of company stock valued at $38,458,174 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NOW. Polen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ServiceNow in the 4th quarter valued at about $547,821,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in ServiceNow in the 4th quarter valued at about $534,605,000. Capital International Investors raised its position in ServiceNow by 49.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,806,420 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,356,949,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598,859 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC acquired a new stake in ServiceNow in the 4th quarter valued at about $316,702,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in ServiceNow by 59.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,557,870 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $720,446,000 after purchasing an additional 951,447 shares in the last quarter. 97.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

