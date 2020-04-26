Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.16 (NASDAQ:CVLY)

Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLY) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 14th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 27th.

Codorus Valley Bancorp has increased its dividend payment by an average of 5.8% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 8 consecutive years.

Shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp stock opened at $12.40 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.54 million, a PE ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 0.92. Codorus Valley Bancorp has a 1-year low of $11.80 and a 1-year high of $24.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

In other news, Director John W. Giambalvo bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.92 per share, for a total transaction of $35,840.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 12,174 shares in the company, valued at $218,158.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 3,365 shares of company stock worth $60,438. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CVLY shares. TheStreet cut shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. ValuEngine cut shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st.

About Codorus Valley Bancorp

Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the PeoplesBank that provides community banking services. The company accepts demand, money market, time, and savings deposits. It also offers commercial real estate, industrial, and construction loans; commercial loans, such as builder and developer, commercial and residential real estate investor, hotel/motel, wholesale and retail, agriculture, manufacturing, and other loans; and consumer loans, including residential mortgage, home equity, and other loans.

