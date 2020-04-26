Contentos Price Hits $0.0054 (COS)

Contentos (CURRENCY:COS) traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 26th. During the last week, Contentos has traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar. Contentos has a market cap of $6.91 million and $2.58 million worth of Contentos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Contentos token can now be purchased for about $0.0054 or 0.00000071 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance DEX and Bilaxy.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Contentos

COS is a token. Its launch date was August 2nd, 2018. Contentos’ total supply is 13,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,280,851,189 tokens. Contentos’ official Twitter account is @contentosio . The official website for Contentos is www.contentos.io . Contentos’ official message board is medium.com/contentos-io . The Reddit community for Contentos is /r/Contentosofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Contentos Token Trading

Contentos can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy and Binance DEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Contentos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Contentos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Contentos using one of the exchanges listed above.

