Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Stake Reduced by Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 77.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,432 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $91,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GLW. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Corning during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Corning during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Corning during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its holdings in Corning by 700.0% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 1,400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Finally, Whitnell & Co. raised its holdings in Corning by 42.7% during the 4th quarter. Whitnell & Co. now owns 1,427 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GLW traded up $0.75 on Friday, hitting $20.78. 4,571,667 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,558,334. The company has a market cap of $15.28 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.79. Corning Incorporated has a 1 year low of $17.44 and a 1 year high of $34.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 14.29% and a net margin of 8.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This is a positive change from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. Corning’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Corning in a report on Friday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Corning from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. TheStreet downgraded Corning from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Corning in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Corning has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.64.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment manufactures glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

