Cortexyme (CRTX) vs. Its Peers Critical Analysis

Cortexyme (NASDAQ: CRTX) is one of 138 public companies in the “Biological products, except diagnostic” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Cortexyme to related companies based on the strength of its profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Cortexyme and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cortexyme N/A -43.38% -31.36% Cortexyme Competitors -4,683.23% -215.28% -37.73%

This is a summary of current recommendations for Cortexyme and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cortexyme 1 1 1 0 2.00 Cortexyme Competitors 1319 3958 7968 363 2.54

Cortexyme currently has a consensus price target of $34.25, suggesting a potential downside of 23.53%. As a group, “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies have a potential upside of 32.62%. Given Cortexyme’s rivals stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Cortexyme has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Cortexyme and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Cortexyme N/A -$36.98 million -23.09 Cortexyme Competitors $751.32 million $136.27 million 3.64

Cortexyme’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Cortexyme. Cortexyme is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

24.7% of Cortexyme shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.2% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are held by institutional investors. 12.4% of Cortexyme shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 17.5% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Cortexyme rivals beat Cortexyme on 9 of the 12 factors compared.

Cortexyme Company Profile

Cortexyme, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for Alzheimer's disease and other degenerative disorders. Its lead drug candidate is COR388, an orally-administered brain-penetrating small molecule gingipain inhibitor, which has completed Phase 1a and Phase 1b clinical trials for use in patients with mild to moderate Alzheimer's disease. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

