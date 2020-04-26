Credit Suisse Group Downgrades Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) to Hold

Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has $53.00 target price on the stock.

CAH has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Cardinal Health from $64.00 to $51.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Cfra raised their price target on Cardinal Health from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised their price target on Cardinal Health to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Mizuho raised their price target on Cardinal Health from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Cardinal Health from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $56.40.

Cardinal Health stock opened at $50.32 on Wednesday. Cardinal Health has a 52-week low of $39.05 and a 52-week high of $60.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.73, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.78.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.30. Cardinal Health had a positive return on equity of 45.21% and a negative net margin of 2.81%. The company had revenue of $39.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.33 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cardinal Health will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.4811 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. This is a boost from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.36%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 1,101.9% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 13,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 12,496 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its position in Cardinal Health by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 32,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after buying an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Cardinal Health by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after buying an additional 1,925 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Cardinal Health by 75.3% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 58,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,018,000 after buying an additional 25,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Cardinal Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,246,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.33% of the company’s stock.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides medical products and pharmaceuticals, and solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices.

