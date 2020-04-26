Critical Contrast: Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) & ASTELLAS PHARMA/ADR (NASDAQ:ALPMY)

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) and ASTELLAS PHARMA/ADR (OTCMKTS:ALPMY) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

Get Ligand Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.4, meaning that its share price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ASTELLAS PHARMA/ADR has a beta of 0.78, meaning that its share price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500.

0.2% of ASTELLAS PHARMA/ADR shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.4% of Ligand Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Ligand Pharmaceuticals and ASTELLAS PHARMA/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ligand Pharmaceuticals 523.19% 4.34% 2.40% ASTELLAS PHARMA/ADR N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Ligand Pharmaceuticals and ASTELLAS PHARMA/ADR’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ligand Pharmaceuticals $120.28 million 13.39 $629.30 million $2.11 46.27 ASTELLAS PHARMA/ADR $11.83 billion 2.61 $2.00 billion $1.04 15.72

ASTELLAS PHARMA/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than Ligand Pharmaceuticals. ASTELLAS PHARMA/ADR is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ligand Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Ligand Pharmaceuticals and ASTELLAS PHARMA/ADR, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ligand Pharmaceuticals 0 2 4 0 2.67 ASTELLAS PHARMA/ADR 0 0 2 0 3.00

Ligand Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus price target of $163.20, indicating a potential upside of 67.16%. Given Ligand Pharmaceuticals’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Ligand Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than ASTELLAS PHARMA/ADR.

Summary

Ligand Pharmaceuticals beats ASTELLAS PHARMA/ADR on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ligand Pharmaceuticals

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. Its commercial programs include Promacta, an oral medicine that increases the number of platelets in the blood; Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Baxdela, a captisol-enabled delafloxacin-IV for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections; Nexterone, a captisol-enabled formulation of amiodarone; Noxafil-IV, a captisol-enabled formulation of posaconazole for IV use; Carnexiv, which is indicated as replacement therapy for oral carbamazepine formulations; bazedoxifene for the treatment of postmenopausal osteoporosis; Aziyo portfolio of commercial pericardial repair and CanGaroo envelope extracellular matrix products; Exemptia for autoimmune diseases; Vivitra for breast cancer; and Bryxta for non-small cell lung cancer. The company's partners programs, which are in clinical development used for the treatment of seizure, coma, cancer, diabetes, cardiovascular diseases, muscle wasting, liver and kidney diseases, and others. It is also developing a small molecule glucagon receptor antagonist for the treatment of Type 2 diabetes mellitus. In addition, the company is involved in the sale of Captisol materials. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

About ASTELLAS PHARMA/ADR

Astellas Pharma Inc. manufactures, markets, and imports and exports pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers XTANDI and Eligard for the treatment of prostate cancer; Betanis/Myrbetriq/BETMIGA for overactive bladder (OAB) treatment; Vesicare forOAB treatment; Harnal/Omnic for functional symptoms associated with benign prostatic hyperplasia; VESOMNI for storage symptoms and voiding symptoms associated with benign prostatic hyperplasia; Prograf and Advagraf/Graceptor/ASTAGRAF XL/Prograf XL, animmunosuppressant; and Funguard/MYCAMINE, a candin-type antifungal agent. It also provides Celecox, an anti-inflammatory agent; Lipitor, a treatment for hypercholesterolemia; Micardis/Micombi/Micamlo, a treatment for hypertension; Symbicort for the treatment for adult bronchial asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease; Bonoteo for the treatment for osteoporosis; Suglat for the treatment of type 2 diabetes; and Repatha for the treatment of hypercholesterolemia. In addition, it offers Lexiscan, a pharmacologic stress agent; Tarceva, a treatment for non-small cell lung cancer; CRESEMBA, a azole antifungal; and Dificlir, a novel treatment for CDI. Additionally, it is developing enzalutamide, gilteritinib, enfortumab vedotin, zolbetuximab, roxadustat, and fezolinetant for oncology indications. The company has a collaboration with Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to apply Actinium warhead enabling technology platform for generating Actinium radio-conjugates with various Astellas targeting agents; and a research collaboration with NapaJen Pharma, Inc. for the discovery and development of oligonucleotide therapeutics. Astellas Pharma Inc. was founded in 1923 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Receive News & Ratings for Ligand Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ligand Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.